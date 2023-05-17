Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters that Velasquez (elbow) will throw a side session Wednesday and make a rehab start later this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The rehab start is expected to take place with Triple-A Indianapolis. Velasquez threw a live batting practice session without issue Monday, and the 30-year-old has made enough progress from the inflammation in his right elbow to take the final step before rejoining the Pittsburgh pitching staff. Velasquez will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before he does link back up with the Pirates, but assuming there are no injury setbacks that should occur by the end of May.