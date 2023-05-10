Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters Wednesday that Velasquez (elbow) will throw live batting practice next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomczyk is confident that Velasquez will only miss the minimum 15 days after being placed on the injured list May 5 with inflammation in his right elbow. The right-hander will likely need to throw a few more bullpens and possibly make a rehab start, but all signs point to him being back right around May 20 to make more starts for the Pirates.