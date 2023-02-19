De Los Santos (lat) threw a bullpen session Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The 25-year-old's ability to throw a side session alongside some of the Pirates' other healthy pitchers at the early stages of camp suggests he's made a full recovery from the right lat strain that sidelined him for most of the final eight weeks of the 2022 season. Though the fact that he has three minor-league options remaining may work against him in his bid for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, De Los Santos looks to be one of the Bucs' more promising relievers from a skills standpoint. In his first taste of the big leagues in 2022, De Los Santos submitted a 4.91 ERA (4.01 FIP), 1.29 WHIP and 13.4 K-BB% across 25.2 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Lands on 60-day injured list•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Struggles in setup role•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Records four-out save•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Returns from COVID-19 IL•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Goes on COVID-19-related IL•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Picks up second save•