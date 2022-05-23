De Los Santos had his contract selected by the Pirates on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

De Los Santos began the season at Triple-A Indianapolis and posted a 1.72 ERA and 0.64 WHIP in 15.2 innings over 12 relief appearances. The 24-year-old hasn't yet made a major-league appearance but should provide a boost to the Pirates' bullpen. If he remains effective in the big leagues, it's possible that De Los Santos will work his way into some high-leverage work at some point.