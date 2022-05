De Los Santos allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Rockies.

De Los Santos made his big-league debut and worked the ninth inning in a non-save situation. Though he allowed two baserunners, De Los Santos also induced two swinging strikeouts. David Bednar is locked in as the closer for the Pirates, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see De Los Santos inserted into high-leverage situations in the near future.