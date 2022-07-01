De Los Santos earned the save after tossing one-third of an inning in an 8-7 win Thursday over Milwaukee.

De Los Santos entered with two on and two out in the ninth inning after David Bednar yielded three runs earlier in the inning. He retired the only batter he faced to close out the game and pick up his second save in as many nights. While part of the reason for consecutive save chances is that Bednar (back) was unavailable earlier in the week, De Los Santos may see more opportunities if Bednar continues to struggle at the end of ballgames.