The Pirates recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
De Los Santos will join the Pirates as the team searches for depth in its bullpen. He will replace Cody Bolton -- who was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday -- and likely work in low-leverage situations. De Los Santos holds a 5.60 ERA and a hefty 2.56 WHIP through 17.2 innings in the minors.
