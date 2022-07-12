De Los Santos walked one batter over 1.1 innings in Monday's win over Miami. He struck out four and earned a save.

De Los Santos mowed through the Marlins lineup, striking out four of the six batters he faced, including the final three. It was the most strikeouts he's produced in a big-league outing and he's now converted saves in three of his last four outings. The 24-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 2.81 with a 19:5 K:BB through 15 appearances. It's worth noting that regular closer David Bednar had pitched three of the past four days.