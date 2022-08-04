De Los Santos allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 0.2 innings Wednesday against the Brewers.

De Los Santos entered the game in the eighth inning and retired the first two batters he faced without incident. However, he went on to allow five consecutive batters to reach base to blow a three-run lead. De Los Santos looked to be in a strong position to earn save chances with David Bednar (back) sidelined, but he has worked in the eighth inning in both of his appearances since Bednar became unavailable. De Los Santos has also struggled of late, allowing at least one earned run in six of his last 15 appearances.