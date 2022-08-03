Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez was traded from the Guardians to the Pirates in early July, and he'll join Pittsburgh's active roster just under a month later. He's made eight relief appearances between Seattle and Cleveland this year and has posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 10.1 innings.

