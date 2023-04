Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Sunday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Ramirez is taking the place of Rob Zastryzny after Zastryzny was placed on the injured list with elbow discomfort before Sunday's game against the Cardinals. In 71 career games the right-hander has forged a 3.89 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 85.2 innings of work.