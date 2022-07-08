Ramirez was acquired by the Pirates from the Guardians on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The right-hander was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by Cleveland last weekend, and Pittsburgh opted to send some cash to acquire him rather than risk a waiver claim. Ramirez has appeared in eight games between the Guardians and Mariners this year and has a 6.97 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB over 10.1 innings.