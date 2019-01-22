Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Signs with Rangers

Cabrera signed a one-year deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera has been a steady but unspectacular bat for the last several years, posting a wRC+ between 104 and 120 for four straight campaigns. Those numbers were more impressive when he was more able to play a middle infield position, but he's expected to be a third baseman in Texas. The hitter-friendly home park should prop up his numbers and make him an interesting deep-league option, though at age 33, age-related decline can't be ruled out.

