Rangers' Bayron Lora: Gets $4.2 million from Rangers
Lora agreed to a $4.2 million deal with the Rangers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
While Lora is ranked as the third-best prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com, there is very little consensus after the top two names (Jasson Dominguez, Robert Puason) -- FanGraphs has Lora ranked as the fifth best prospect in this class. A 6-foot-3, 190-pound corner outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Lora's profile is pretty straightforward. He is a big kid with big raw power and some questions about how much he will strike out in pro ball. Lora is an average runner now, but will slow down in the coming years. He could develop into a cleanup-hitting right fielder if all goes well, but there is a lot of risk, given his size, the fact that he is right-handed and the questions about his hit tool.
