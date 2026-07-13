Rangers' Brody Bumila: Elbow surgery on tap

Bumila is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left elbow later this week and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Bumila already underwent an internal brace procedure in May 2025 before suffering a setback with his elbow during the spring that will ultimately necessitate a second operation, but that didn't deter the Rangers from selecting the 18-year-old lefty in the third round of the 2026 First-Year Player Draft. Checking in at 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Bumila boasts a power arsenal to match his towering frame, as his fastball touched 101 mph this spring before he was shut down with the elbow injury. Until Bumila meets with Dr. Keith Meister later this week, it won't be known whether the southpaw will require another internal brace procedure or Tommy John surgery. Either way, the Rangers won't be counting on Bumila to make his pro debut until the 2028 season.