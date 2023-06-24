Dunning allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Friday.

Dunning threw 87 pitches (58 strikes) in his longest outing of the season. While he again lacked dominant strikeout stuff, he's thrown four quality starts over his last eight appearances. The right-hander is at a 2.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB over 71.2 innings across 17 appearances (nine starts). Dunning is projected for a home start versus the Tigers next week.