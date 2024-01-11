The Rangers and Dunning avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.325 million contract Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It was Dunning's first year of arbitration eligibility, so he will receive a well-earned raise. The right-hander collected a 3.70 ERA over 172.2 innings for Texas in 2023, putting up a 140:55 K:BB along the way. Dunning will be a key part of the Rangers' rotation again in 2024, particularly for the first half of the season while the club waits on multiple other starters to get healthy.