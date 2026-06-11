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Rangers' Elias Diaz: Delivers in extra-inning win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Diaz went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Diaz entered the game in the eighth inning after starter Kyle Higashioka was removed for a pinch runner and played a vital role in the win. He went the other way on a 3-2 pitch low and away in the zone to drive in the game-winning run before scoring the insurance run. He also threw out a would-be base stealer in the eighth. Diaz was recently signed by the Rangers, when the club placed Danny Jansen (forearm) on the 10-day injured list. He's appeared in two games since joining the organization while serving as the backup to Higashioka.

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