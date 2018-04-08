Rangers' Joey Gallo: Plates pair in Saturday's win

Gallo went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and a pair of walks in Saturday's victory against the Blue Jays. He also scored twice.

The Rangers had no issues getting on base against Toronto starter Marcus Stroman, but Gallo broke the game open by finally making the right-hander pay for all the walks he surrendered. Another notable tidbit from Gallo's performance Saturday was that he walked twice -- the slugger had only collected one walk prior to the contest after producing walk rates north of 12 percent each of the last three seasons. This performance has his batting average back at the Mendoza line, though the four extra-base hits and the six RBI to begin the season are making up for that to an extent.