Heim (wrist) took live batting practice again Friday in San Francisco, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heim has been participating in daily BP sessions since Tuesday and is now expected to return to the Rangers' active roster in the early part of their upcoming homestand, which begins next Monday. The 28-year-old catcher had produced a strong .816 OPS with 14 homers and 70 RBI through 90 games this season for Texas when he was diagnosed July 28 with a partially-torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.