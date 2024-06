Heim went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee in 10 innings.

Heim and Nathaniel Lowe hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, snapping a 12-game homerless streak for Heim. The outing was also Heim's first multi-hit game since June 5. The catcher is slashing .234/.288/.344 with seven home runs across 244 at-bats in 2024.