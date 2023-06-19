Heim went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Heim led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a home run to knot the game after the Rangers fell behind, 6-0, early. It was the second straight game with a home run for Heim, who has nine for the season along with 49 RBI through 62 games. He served as the designated hitter Sunday while Mitch Garver caught, something the Rangers can do more of with three catchers on the roster. Keeping Heim fresh over the long haul is a goal after the backstop tired over the second half of 2022.