Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Heim (wrist) could begin taking dry swings next week, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Heim was placed on the injured list last Friday because of a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. It's only a partial tear, though, and the 28-year-old catcher expressed optimism after a visit with hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan that he could delay surgery until the offseason -- or even avoid it altogether. If everything goes smoothly once he resumes baseball activities, Heim might be able to return to the Rangers before the end of August.