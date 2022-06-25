site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Saturday
Heim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Heim started in the last four games and went 2-for-12 with a solo homer, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts. Meibrys Viloria is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Saturday.
