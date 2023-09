Heim went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle.

Heim extended a hit streak to four consecutive games with a run-producing single in the fourth inning. In addition to hits in four straight, Heim has driven in a run in all four. The catcher is 5-for-12 with two doubles, a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. Heim is up 92 RBI over 123 games.