Rangers' Jonah Heim: Sitting out Game 1 on Monday
Heim is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins.
Heim will take a seat after he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's series finale with the Blue Jays. Sam Huff will take over behind the plate and bat seventh in the early contest Monday.
