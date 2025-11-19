The Rangers selected Lopez's contract from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Lopez enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 103.1 innings split between High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco. The Rangers will ensure he stays put in the organization by adding him to their 40-man roster ahead of December's Rule 5 Draft, and the 23-year-old right-hander is expected to report to Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock once the 2026 season begins.