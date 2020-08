Garcia was recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 33-year-old has been a capable enough reliever across his seven-year big-league career, posting a 4.17 ERA. He had an ERA as low as 2.65 for the Phillies in 2017 but posted marks of 6.07 and 4.35 over the last two seasons, so he'll presumably fill a lower-leverage role.