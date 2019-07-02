Rangers' Maximo Acosta: Signs with Rangers

Acosta signed a $1.65 million contract with the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

At 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, Acosta is the smallest of the big-ticket signees from this year's July 2 international signing class. He has a chance to be a plus hitter with a plus arm who provides plus defense at shortstop. While he is mostly a gap hitter now, it's possible he develops double-digit homer pop. Acosta is only an average runner, but he could get a little faster as he matures physically.

Our Latest Stories