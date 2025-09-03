Helman will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With Wyatt Langford recently shifting over to left field after super-utility man Josh Smith was moved back to the middle infield in the wake of Marcus Semien (foot) and Corey Seager (appendectomy) landing on the shelf, center field has been opened up for Helman. The 29-year-old will be occupying center for the sixth game in a row Tuesday after going 5-for-18 with three extra-base hits, three walks, one stolen base, four RBI and five runs over the previous five contests.