Rangers' Osleivis Basabe: Hitting at every stop
Basabe batted a combined .323/.352/.398 over 37 games between the AZL Rangers and short-season Spokane in 2019.
Basabe, who batted .344/.414/.474 and finished third as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League in 2018, continued to hit in the lower levels of the minors since signing out of Venezuela in 2017. The only downside of the move to the States was a drop in walk rate, but the 19-year-old didn't strike out much while hitting more line drives and fly balls. Defensively, the organization introduced the young shortstop to second and third base, potentially giving him more paths to the majors.
