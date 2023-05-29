The Rangers designated Vanasco (knee) for assignment Monday.
Vanasco emerged as one of the Rangers' more promising pitching prospects after a brilliant age-20 season split between the rookie-ball and Single-A levels, but he's struggled to return to form following his September 2020 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was on the shelf at Double-A Frisco to begin the current campaign while recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, but he was cleared for his season debut May 20 and has been lit up for 10 runs (six earned) on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. The Rangers will now remove Vanasco from the 40-man roster, and since the 24-year-old doesn't look as though he's close to being big-league ready, he'll most likely go unclaimed off waivers and remain in the organization as a member of Frisco's pitching staff.