Jones is on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Charleston with a quad injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

He presumably suffered the injury in minors camp, and assuming it's just a strain, Jones should be set for his return to Single-A in the coming weeks. An athletic former two-sport athlete at Stanford, Jones' ability to develop a passable hit tool will be the keep to his next couple seasons in the minors.