Peralta (hip) is starting in left field and hitting third Tuesday in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peralta exited Sunday's game with right hip tightness and was held out Monday, but he may have been out of that lineup even if he was fully recovered, as southpaw Rich Hill was starting for the Red Sox. Now with a righty (Nathan Eovaldi) on the hill, Peralta will resume his post in left field.