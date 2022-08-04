Peralta went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Peralta collected his first hit as a Ray with a single in the fourth inning before tallying an RBI knock in the sixth frame. He's hit sixth and fifth in the order in each of his first two appearances with the club, and was notably included in the lineup with a lefty starter on the mound Wednesday. Given the depleted state of Tampa Bay's outfield, Peralta should remain a near everyday player for the foreseeable future. Across 321 plate appearances on the season, he has maintained a .249/.315/.453 line.