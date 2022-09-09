site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-david-peralta-heads-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' David Peralta: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peralta will sit Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Peralta's off days have typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against right-hander Frankie Montas. Randy Arozarena will get the start in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read