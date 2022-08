Peralta went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-4 victory over Boston.

Peralta knocked an RBI double in both the third and fifth innings during Sunday's big win. It was his sixth multi-hit game this month and he's now hitting .278 (22-for-79) with seven extra-base hits through 21 contests since being acquired by the Rays. On the year, Peralta is slashing .255/.321/.443 with 49 RBI and 40 extra-base hits through 396 plate appearances.