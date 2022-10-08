Peralta remains on the bench for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Guardians on Saturday.

The Guardians will send out another righty (Triston McKenzie) in this one, but Peralta will again find himself on the bench. Whether or not his absences are related to the hip issue that caused him to get scratched from the lineup Tuesday against Boston is unclear. Randy Arozarena will again be the left fielder.