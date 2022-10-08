Peralta remains on the bench for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Guardians on Saturday.
The Guardians will send out another righty (Triston McKenzie) in this one, but Peralta will again find himself on the bench. Whether or not his absences are related to the hip issue that caused him to get scratched from the lineup Tuesday against Boston is unclear. Randy Arozarena will again be the left fielder.
More News
-
Rays' David Peralta: Sitting Game 1 of wild-card series•
-
Rays' David Peralta: Returns to lineup•
-
Rays' David Peralta: Scratched Tuesday with hip issue•
-
Rays' David Peralta: Back in action, hitting third•
-
Rays' David Peralta: Not ready to start Monday•
-
Rays' David Peralta: Leaves with hip injury•