Peralta (hip) was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It seemed that Peralta timed his return perfectly with the day off Monday against a lefty and the platoon advantage Tuesday, but his hip may not have felt right as he was testing it before the game. It's also possible that with it raining in Boston, the Rays opted to play it safe and keep Peralta on the bench. Jonathan Aranda is starting in left field.