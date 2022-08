Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Peralta could see most of his days off against lefties moving forward, but he'll exit the Tampa Bay lineup for the first time since being acquired from the Diamondbacks on July 30 while Detroit brings a righty (Matt Manning) to the hill. While starting in each of the Rays' last six games, Peralta went 7-for-25 (.280 average) with two doubles and two RBI.