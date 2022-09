Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Peralta delivered an RBI single in the fourth frame and followed that up two innings later with a run-scoring double. The performance snapped a four-game hitless streak, during which Peralta went 0-for-15. He's also struggled for much of September by hitting only .220 with seven RBI and four runs scored across 59 at-bats.