Peralta went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss against the Yankees.

The veteran outfielder was one of the lone bright spots for the Rays on Sunday as he recorded two of their five hits on the day, both doubles. One of those came in the ninth inning against Yankees closer Clay Holmes, after which he came around to score and bring the game within one. Peralta has had a solid season for the Rays, earning mostly every day playing time while slashing .255/.320/.442.