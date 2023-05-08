Cleavinger is likely headed to the injured list after being removed from Sunday's appearance versus the Yankees due to a right knee injury, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cleavinger hurt himself when he tripped over Aaron Hicks' leg while trying to tag him during a rundown in the 10th inning. Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the contest that he didn't have an update on the reliever's condition other than it would "likely" result in a trip to the IL. Cleavinger holds a 3.00 ERA and 14:6 K:BB over 12 innings this season.