The Rays will place Kim (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with back tightness and evidently the injury is bad enough to require another trip to the IL for the veteran infielder. The 29-year-old Kim has been limited to only 29 games this season due to myriad injuries, and he's slashed just .214/.290/.321 in those contests. It's not clear how long Kim will be sidelined this time around. Top prospect Carson Williams will take Kim's spot on the active roster.