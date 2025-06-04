Kim (shoulder) is scheduled to play shortstop this week for the first time on rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim played second base in his last two games with Durham after being used at designated hitter in his first four contests. After picking up two hits in his first rehab game, the 29-year-old is hitless over his last five tilts. Recovering from right shoulder surgery, Kim is expected to be the Rays' primary shortstop once activated. However, since he's just now getting re-introduced to the position, has yet to play the field in back-to-back days and is off to a sluggish start at the plate, his return wouldn't appear to be imminent.