Lowe went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run, five total RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Lowe broke the game open in the sixth with a bases-clearing double. Then he popped a two-run shot in the eighth to put the Rays up 7-0. Entering 2023 Lowe had two homers and four stolen bases in 200 career plate appearances. The outfielder has eight homers and six stolen bases in 111 plate appearances this season as he and the Rays continue to dominate.