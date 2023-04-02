Lowe went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Lowe made his first start of the season while playing right field and hitting eighth. He hit a double in each of the second and third innings, the latter of which drove in two. While his production was positive, Lowe also struck out twice to continue a troubling trend of an inability to make consistent contact. So long as Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez remain healthy, Lowe may find it hard to earn consistent playing time.