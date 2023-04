Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Athletics.

Lowe drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, and he followed that up with an RBI single two frames later. He has been a key part of the Rays' lineup early on this season, starting in four of five games against right-handed pitching. Lowe has delivered with that opportunity by collecting eight hits in 24 plate appearances while most importantly striking out only three times in that span.