Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old launched his second homer of the year off Kaleb Ort in the seventh inning, while his second-inning steal was his first of the season. Lowe has started three of four games since Jose Siri (hamstring) was injured, and he's making a strong case for consistent playing time even after the Rays' outfield is fully healthy, batting .385 (10-for-26) with four doubles, five runs and six RBI in seven games.