Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 win, the lefty-hitting Lowe will take a seat while southpaw Chris Sale takes the hill for Boston. Tampa Bay is going with all-righty-hitting outfield featuring Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez from left to right.